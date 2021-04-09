Mark Wahlberg Talks About His Non-Stop Schedule With Jimmy Kimmel

The pandemic wasn’t about to slow Mark Wahlberg down.

On Thursday night, the actor was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and shared what he’s been up to recently, including filming a movie in the Dominican Republic and prepping for another new film.

“Has COVID slowed you down at all?” Kimmel asked.

Wahlberg remarked, “It slowed us down to a certain extent, but it made us busier at the same time. We’re trying to keep everything afloat.”

He then listed off all his business ventures that had to shut down at points during the pandemic, including his gyms and his restaurants, while his car dealerships and more took off because people wanted to travel by road.

“It all kind of revolves around all this stuff that everybody’s been facing,” Wahlberg added.