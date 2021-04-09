Matt Smith, Piers Morgan, Richard Branson & More Celebs Pay Tribute To Prince Philip Following His Death At Age 99

Celebrities around the world are paying tribute to Prince Philip Friday as it was announced he’d passed away at age 99.

Matt Smith, Piers Morgan, Sir Richard Branson, and Lord Alan Sugar were among the stars sharing their condolences after the Royal Family released a statement confirming the sad news.

RELATED: Royal Protocols To Follow Prince Philip’s Death

Smith, who played Philip in the first two series of “The Crown”, told ET Canada in a statement: “I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

“Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an inning. And what style.

“Thank you for your service old chap – it won’t be the same without you.”

RIP Prince Philip, 99.

A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir. pic.twitter.com/ICO7wY9HXz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2021

RELATED: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Archbishop Of Canterbury & More Pay Tribute To The Late Prince Philip

Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 9, 2021

Very sad to hear that the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has passed away. My thoughts are with HRH & the Royal family. R.I.P — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 9, 2021

See more reaction below.

What a life.

My deepest condolences to the Queen and the rest of the royal family. https://t.co/9ZbNZ2eLhO — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 9, 2021

The Queen once said of Prince Philip, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and my stay all these years." How she must be reeling at his loss. — Suzannah Lipscomb 💙 (@sixteenthCgirl) April 9, 2021

HRH Prince Phillip has died . #RIP — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) April 9, 2021

❤️ RIP your Highness x https://t.co/aGr4hgFrzr — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) April 9, 2021

I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma'am ❤️ https://t.co/lwNeJ5PMsg — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) April 9, 2021

Creators of royal drama “The Crown” said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail: “Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on ‘The Crown’ are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

The messages come after the Royal Family released a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”