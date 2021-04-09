Matt Smith, Piers Morgan, Richard Branson & More Celebs Pay Tribute To Prince Philip Following His Death At Age 99

By Becca Longmire.

Celebrities around the world are paying tribute to Prince Philip Friday as it was announced he’d passed away at age 99.

Matt Smith, Piers Morgan, Sir Richard Branson, and Lord Alan Sugar were among the stars sharing their condolences after the Royal Family released a statement confirming the sad news.

Smith, who played Philip in the first two series of “The Crown”, told ET Canada in a statement: “I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

“Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an inning. And what style.

“Thank you for your service old chap – it won’t be the same without you.”

Creators of royal drama “The Crown” said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail: “Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on ‘The Crown’ are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

The messages come after the Royal Family released a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

