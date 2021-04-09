Kali Uchis Brings Mystical Style To Her Performance Of ‘Telepatía’ On ‘Fallon’

Click to share this via email

Kali Uchis is showing off her star power.

On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the 26-year-old singer performed her song “Telepatía”.

The song was originally featured on her first Spanish-language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)∞, released in 2020.

Uchis’s performance on the late-night show took on a mystical and sultry tone, with the singer lying atop a small step pyramid in the moonlight.

Last month, the singer released a self-directed music video for the song.