Kali Uchis Brings Mystical Style To Her Performance Of ‘Telepatía’ On ‘Fallon’

Kali Uchis is showing off her star power.
On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the 26-year-old singer performed her song “Telepatía”.
The song was originally featured on her first Spanish-language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)∞, released in 2020.
Uchis’s performance on the late-night show took on a mystical and sultry tone, with the singer lying atop a small step pyramid in the moonlight.
Last month, the singer released a self-directed music video for the song.