Madonna Sends ‘Love’ To Britney Spears By Lip-Syncing ‘…Baby One More Time’

Madonna is demonstrating her fandom for Britney Spears in the most amazing way.

On Thursday, the “Medellin” singer shared a video featuring Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

In the video, artwork from Madonna’s Madame X album has been manipulated so it appears that she’s lip-syncing to Spears’ mega-hit 1998 single.

Madonna also sent Spears a sweet shout-out in the caption:

Meanwhile, Spears recently referenced Madonna in an Instagram post.

In the video she shared, Spears answers questions that fans had sent in. One of these asked if Spears had ever kissed a girl.

“Yes, I have kissed a girl, and her name is Madonna,” Spears responded, referencing the pair’s liplock at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

