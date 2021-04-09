Taylor Swift Fans Are Sharing Tips On How To Hide Old Copies Of ‘Fearless’ On Streaming

The Swifties are backing their favourite singer.

On Friday, after much hype, Taylor Swift released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2008 album, as part of her effort to exert control over her music after her master recordings were sold off.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Takes Back Control With ‘Fearless(Taylor’s Version)’

Aiding in her project are fans, who have been sharing tips on how to remove old copies of the album from their streaming libraries and hide them altogether.

How To Hide Fearless (Original) On Spotify – (A Thread) pic.twitter.com/uSslMW8ndt — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) April 8, 2021

The Swift fan account sharing the how-to also explained why certain versions of Fearless didn’t appear in their tutorial, which was meant for an international audience.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Releases ‘From The Vault’ Track ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’