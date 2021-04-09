Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Launch ‘The Real Magic Mike’ Reality Competition Show

Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh are looking to make magic on HBO Max.

The pair are set to produce a new reality TV series, tentatively titled “The Real Magic Mike” for the streaming platform later this year. Based on the movie “Magic Mike”, which was inspired by Tatum’s own past as a stripper, the series will see men compete for a cash prize and a spot in the Las Vegas revue, “Magic Mike Live”.

According to the series’ logline, the show will focus on 10 men who have “lost their magic” and will “bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies” through performance routines and, hopefully, “develop a new level of self-confidence.”

Casting for the series is currently underway with “The Real Magic Mike” expected to be released in late 2021.

“Magic Mike” and its sequel “Magic Mike XXL” were surprise hits for Warner Bros., grossing more than $280 million, combined. The 18+ Las Vegas stage show “Channing Tatum Presents Magic Mike Live” opened on the Strip in 2017.