Crystal Hefner Sides With Kendra Wilkinson In ‘Girls Next Door’ Feud

Kendra Wilkinson can count Crystal Hefner as a supporter.

In a post on the social media app MeWe, the widow of Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner sided with Wilkinson in her feud with Holly Madison regarding her experience on “Girls Next Door”.

“I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that. I side with Kendra here,” Hefner said, according to toofab.

“Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can’t get along?” she continued. “Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences.”

Earlier this week, Madison opened up on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about her time on the “Girls Next Door” reality series on E!.

In particular, the reality star alleged that before moving in with Hugh Hefner, women were expected to have sex with him.

“I had to sleep with him first,” she said. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him. No way.”

She also said of living at the Playboy Mansion, “I feel like it was a very ‘Stockholm syndrome’ type of thing. I just couldn’t really imagine a life outside of there. I thought, OK, this is my last stop. I want to have kids, I’m gonna try. And then when I knew that wasn’t going to be a possibility with him, like we’d tried in vitro [fertilization] and everything, it didn’t work, I was like, ‘OK, well if I’m not going to have kids here, that’s something I need to think about. This is really like a death sentence in a way.’”

After quotes from the interview were posted on the E! News Instagram account, Wilkinson commented, “Dude… it’s 2021 … Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”