Andy Cohen Spills The Tea On Upcoming ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Reunion: ‘Nothing’s Off Limits’

Andy Cohen is host of the upcoming reunion special to coincide with the series finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and he called in to SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked” this week to share some details of what fans can expect.

According to the “Watch What Happens Live” host, no topic will be off-limits during the no-holds-barred interview.

“We’re not filming it at their house, we’re filming it in a soundstage,” Cohen told host Amy Phillips. “It will look like a real reunion show… this is something that I’d wanted to do for a long time. And then when they announced that it was their final season, I was like, ‘We’ve got to do this. We have to do this the right way.’”

Phillips wanted to know if Caitlyn Jenner would be making an appearance at the reunion. “Unclear, unclear,” Cohen replied. “I don’t envision that Caitlyn will be there.”

Cohen also revealed how he got involved with the reunion.

“I did approach them. I pitched it to them when I went to Khloé’s house to shoot the interview for, ‘For Real’. And they all, I’d have to say, were very receptive,” he said.

“And, I’ve spoken to Kim a few times since then,” he added. “And I’ve said to her, ‘Look, if we’re going to do this, we have to do it right. I need to go there.’ And she’s like, ‘No, no, no, that’s what we want. That’s what we like about you. We want to go there. We want to do this.’ And I have to say, any time that they’ve appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, there have been no restrictions surrounding their appearance. So…”

According to Cohen, the special will be “the mother of all reunions,” and will feature a format similar to a “Real Housewives” reunion. He also encouraged fans to share their own questions for the Kardashians on social media. “And so anyone who watches the Kardashians, I want you all to tweet using the #KUWTKReunion,” he added. “We need really good, provocative questions. Nothing’s off-limits with the crew.”

The airdates of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” series finale and reunion special have yet to be announced.