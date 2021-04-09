Buckingham Palace Shares Details On How The Public Can Pay Tribute To Prince Philip Following His Death At Age 99

Buckingham Palace released a statement Friday with details on how the public can pay tribute to Prince Philip after he passed away at age 99.

The Royal Family have asked fans and members of the public to “consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh.”

The statement read, “During the coronavirus pandemic, and in light of current Government advice and social distancing guidelines, modified Funeral and ceremonial arrangements for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh are being considered by Her Majesty The Queen. Details will be confirmed in due course.

“With the safety and wellbeing of the public in mind, and in accordance with Government guidelines, members of the public are asked not to gather in crowds. Those wishing to express their condolences are asked to do so in the safest way possible, and not to gather at Royal Residences.”

An online Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages is available on the Royal website www.royal.uk.

Union flags have been half-masted at all royal residences flying the Union flag. The Royal Standard will continue to fly at Windsor Castle where the Queen is in residence.

While the late royal is entitled to a state funeral, it was reported that he had requested a smaller, more intimate affair with a private military funeral at St. George’s Chapel with only his family, close friends, and Commonwealth heads.

Tributes continue to pour in from around the world following the news of Philip’s death.