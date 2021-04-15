Mads Mikkelsen Joins Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Harrison Ford In ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Mads Mikkelsen is the latest actor to join the upcoming “Indiana Jones” movie. His casting news comes a week after “Fleabag” phenom Phoebe Waller-Bridge was announced as the female lead opposite Harrison Ford in the fifth instalment of the franchise.

Production on the film set to begin later this summer with “Logan” director James Mangold behind the camera. Steven Spielberg will executive-produce along with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. John Williams will also return as composer on the film.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said via statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

A new #IndianaJones adventure begins July 29, 2022. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the iconic franchise. The inimitable John Williams will also return to score the film. pic.twitter.com/OrYJHNY6Ys — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 9, 2021

The plot is currently being kept under wraps as are details on Mikkelsen’s and Waller-Bridge’s characters. Mangold and Lucasfilm are reportedly in the midst of meetings with additional talent ahead of the production start. The film will be the first franchise entry since 2008’s “Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull”.

“Indiana Jones 5” is currently set to be released on July 29, 2022.