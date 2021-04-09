‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Teases Music Debut: ‘I’m Trying To Drop Some This Year’

Click to share this via email

Big things are coming up for Caleb McLaughlin.

The actor, 19, virtually stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday to promote his new Netflix film with Idris Elba called “Concrete Cowboy” and teased the highly anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things” and his music debut.

While there is no set date for the series’ return, McLaughlin’s debut album could arrive sooner than fans expect.

“Yeah, I’m excited, I’m trying to drop some this year,” he explained, revealing his material is inspired by R&B, neo-soul and Afrobeat. “[It’s] a whole bunch of stuff, man.”

But one thing the album won’t be is rap.

“It’s funny, a lot of people when they ask me do I do music, they think I’m a rapper,” McLaughlin laughed. “I tell them ‘Yeah,’ and then I make up a name… It’s a total lie, I’m not a rapper, I can’t rap for my life.”

Later on in the interview, while McLaughlin couldn’t provide too many details surrounding season 4, he did say, “I feel like every season gets scarier and more gritty.”

“Stranger Things 4” is expected later this year.