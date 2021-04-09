Legendary Rapper DMX Dies At 50

The music world is mourning hip-hop icon DMX.

On Friday, the rapper, born Earl Simmons, passed away at age 50 after suffering a heart attack due to a suspected drug overdose.

RELATED: DMX Opens Up About His Mental Health In Emotional Interview

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” DMX’s family said in a statement to ET Canada.

“We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

In a separate statement, the hospital where DMX was under care said, “White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

DMX was rushed to hospital in critical condition after experiencing a heart attack on the evening of April 2.

On April 4, the rapper’s manager stated that he was in a “vegetative state” with “no current brain activity.” In the days following, he underwent tests to determine brain functionality so that his family could find the best course of action.

Raised in Yonkers, New York, DMX became a mainstream success in the late ’90s with the release of his album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot after featuring on hits like LL Cool J’s “4, 3, 2, 1” and Mase’s “24 Hrs. to Live”.

Singles like “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy” catapulted DMX to the top of the rap game, followed by his iconic single with a young Swizz Beatz, “Ruff Ryders Anthem”. He went on to have five No. 1 Billboard 200 albums.

RELATED: Halle Berry Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane, Revisits Old Movies In DMX Challenge Clip

Along with his music career, DMX also took on acting, appearing in films like “Romeo Must Die”, “Exit Wounds” and “Cradle 2 the Grave”.

When it came to his personal life, the rapper was open about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his mother as a child, and his crack cocaine addiction dating back to when he was just 14 years old.

DMX also struggled in his adult life, being charged with tax fraud in 2017 and spending a year in prison. He dealt with substance abuse and checked into rehab multiple times, as recently as 2019.

On Twitter, celebrities and fans alike mourned the loss, remembering DMX’s career and resilience throughout the decades.

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today 🕊 #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/IJdXqfwMJO — T.I. (@Tip) April 9, 2021

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2021

So sad 🙏🏽 RIP https://t.co/WLGnqEd9lq — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 9, 2021

I was fortunate enough to meet #DMX many times but my fav memory was when he & @sherrieshepherd were in an airport together.. She called me and X took the phone and we talked, laughed & prayed a good 30 minutes … I wish we had more time .. 🙏🏾🙏🏾RIP — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 9, 2021

Rest In Power DMX.🙏🏼 U kept it 100 all the time!

They don’t make people like you anymore. This is truly heartbreaking!

Rest In Peace🙏🏼 From one raspy brother to another you will be missed.#FleshofMyFleshBloodofMyBlood #RuffRyders #KidVicious🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BcJZov2luE — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) April 9, 2021

DMX, rapper and actor, dies at 50. Rest in Power. https://t.co/0ATtcqYTLY — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I’m so sorry it never got easier.🙏🏽❤️ — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate. pic.twitter.com/P80t1GQHEa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 9, 2021

All the heartwarming stories you hear about DMX are true. I’ll save mine for another time pic.twitter.com/CgMoWYgBO3 — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) April 9, 2021

Whatever else you choose to remember about DMX, I'm never going to forget the time he stole a Def Jam exec's car, got pulled over by cops, and him and Ja Rule had to hitchhike home 😂 pic.twitter.com/AZDH9TlUJF — Q. Anthony (FKA Andray Domise) (@andraydomise) April 9, 2021

nobody ever existed in rap the way that DMX did nobody ever will — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 9, 2021