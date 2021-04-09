Pink Teams Up With Rag’n’Bone Man For ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ Music Video

Pink and Rag’n’Bone Man make a beautiful team.

On Friday, the artists released their new collaboration “Anywhere Away From Here”, along with a music video.

In the video, the singers perform separately in an old abandoned theatre, with tall grass growing between the aisles and animals nesting in the empty spaces.

“Pull me underground/Don’t know if you notice/Sometimes I close my eyes/And dream of somewhere else/Anywhere away from here,” Rag’n’Bone Man and Pink sing in the chorus.

Talking about the track, Rag’n’Bone Man says, “This song is an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations — about the vulnerabilities that we all face. It’s an honour to have P!nk on this record and I’m so glad she is able to be a part of it.”

Pink adds, “I first encountered Rag’n’Bone Man in Europe in 2017 not long after hearing his song ‘Human’. By then I had already fallen in love with his voice, and when we met in person I quickly learned he has a beautiful soul, too. Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ couldn’t be a better song for us to sing together. I’m so honoured to be a part of this collaboration.”

“Anywhere Away From Here” will be included on Rag’n’Bone Man’s new album Life By Misadventure, out May 7.