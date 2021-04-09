Elle Fanning Channels Her Younger Self On 23rd Birthday

Click to share this via email

Elle Fanning is serving major Chuck E. Cheese energy on her 23rd birthday.

The actress, who turned 23 years old on April 9, celebrated with an epic throwback video of her younger self dancing at the popular restaurant chain.

In the video, Fanning, wearing a white top and a pink sparkly skirt, dances up a storm to Ricky Martin’s classic “Livin’ La Vida Loca”.

Fanning films the throwback clip from her desktop computer, and can even be heard giggling to herself in the background.

In her caption, Fanning writes, “It’s the jacket throw for me.”

The comment section quickly filled up with birthday love from her fellow stars, including Kate Hudson who wrote, “Happy Birthday Aries lady! ♈️ 🔥”

January Jones added, “Happy Birthday gorgeous!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Even Elle’s big sister Dakota celebrated her birthday, sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

In a lengthy caption to a series of photos, Dakota wrote, “There is no one I love being a freak with more than my sister.”