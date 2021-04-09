Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Grandfather Prince Philip, Is Expected To Fly Back To The U.K. To Attend The Funeral

Prince Harry is expected to fly back to the U.K. to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, sources tell ET Canada.

The Duke of Sussex, who now lives in California with pregnant wife Meghan Markle and one-year-old son Archie, wants to attend the ceremony, according to sources, and is looking at how to take proper precautions with the pandemic.

It’s not known whether Meghan will join him, given it’s around a 12-hour flight and she’s expecting their second baby. It will mark the first time Harry has flown home since the pair stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31, 2020.

An intimate funeral for Philip, who passed away at age 99, will take place at St. George’s Chapel in line with his wishes. More details will follow in due course.

Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Philip via their Archewell Foundation website, with the site being temporarily taken down and replaced with a message.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” the dedication read. “Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed.”

Harry and Philip were very close, especially after Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

In The Diana Chronicles, author Tina Brown wrote, “A member of the Balmoral staff noted that Prince Philip, who had effectively lost his own mother at the age of 10 when she was committed for three years to an asylum in Switzerland, was brilliantly effective with his grandsons, offering them gruff tenderness and outdoor activities like stalking and hiking to tire them out,” People reported.

The Royal Family announced the sad news Friday: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”