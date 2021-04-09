January Jones Reveals Her Dog Was Bitten By A Rattlesnake

Click to share this via email

January Jones took to social media to share a crisis involving a beloved pet.

On Wednesday, the “Mad Men” star posted a photo of a rattlesnake on Instagram Stories.

“This baby rattler bit my lil Vinny this morning,” she wrote in the caption to the photo, which depicts the reptile in a blue net.

“I caught and released it but praying for my pup who’s in the hospital now ❤️,” she wrote of her black bernedoodle.

She followed up by posting a photo of Vinny, adding a trio of heart emojis.

Instagram Stories

As People pointed out, Jones has occasionally showed off Vinny and her other dog — a goldendoodle named Joey — on Instagram.