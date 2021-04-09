Kate Upton Says ‘Let’s Start Embracing Our Bodies’ Amid Khloé Kardashian Photoshopping Controversy

Kate Upton is speaking out on body positivity.

In a recent post to her Instagram story, the model, 28, responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding Khloe Kardashian and the bikini photo that she had taken down from social media.

Following the removal of the unedited photo, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star shared a lengthy message about her own body image.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting of doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared,” she wrote. “Regardless of who you are.”

Kardashian went on to say that the “pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and meet others’ standards of how I should look has been too much to bear.”

While addressing the controversy, Upton reposted a Betches article with the title “The Khloe Kardashian Bikini Pic Drama Is Actually Very Sad”, writing, “Thank you!”

“Let’s start embracing our bodies,” she continued, “and stop altering them to create unrealistic standards.”

Upton has always been vocal about body image, even telling Health magazine in 2019, “When you think about it, we have retouching everywhere now.”

“And we don’t even know it,” she continued. “And then we believe that’s how people actually look, and think we should look that way too.”

