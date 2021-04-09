Darren Criss Drops Unapologetic New Single ‘Fkn Around’

Darren Criss is getting down and dirty with his “head-noddin’ middle finger” new anthem.

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate after his video for “Fkn Around” dropped on Friday, April 9.

“‘F*KN AROUND’ is a track I started a while back as a pretty simple loop,” he explained.

“It wasn’t until recently that I finally decided to fully flesh it out as a song- and with the help of a string of different writers and producers birthing varying incarnations along the way, the final song ultimately became something of a head-noddin’ middle finger anthem to those triflin’ people in your life that, despite yourself, you keep finding yourself putting up with… All driven by the attitude of that same simple, driving, dirty bass groove.”

Criss will perform the track on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on April 13, marking his debut late-night TV performance.

“Fkn Around” also arrives alongside Darren’s three-episode appearance on Season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” as a Battle Advisor to Team Nick Jonas.

As an actor, Criss is known for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.

The Golden Globe-winner previously portrayed Blaine Anderson on “Glee” for five seasons

“Fkn Around” is his first of several upcoming new songs, which Criss describes as “character-driven singles.”