Tom Cruise Details Breaking Many Bones On Set: ‘I’m A Very Physical Actor’

Tom Cruise has done his fair share of action movies with many of them resulting in a number of broken bones.

The action superstar, 58, joined his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller on Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show” and discussed the various injuries he’s endured over the years. Felicity Jones, Wunmi Mosaku, John Bishop were also guests on Friday’s show, which also featured a performance from Years & Years.

But despite how dangerous a scene might be, it turns out the star enjoys filming those scenes.

“I am a very physical actor and I love doing them,” he told Graham Norton. “I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones!”

He added, “The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it’s also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling.”

But for his “Top Gun” co-star Connelly, she does not feel the same about action scenes – especially ones that involve flying.

“I was actually afraid to tell Tom at the time that I had only just recently talked myself out of a crippling fear of flying,” she said. “When I signed on for the movie there was no flying for my character. I then found myself taxiing on a runway in a tiny plane with Tom and he said, “Have you been on a plane like this before? Have you ever done any aerobatic flying before? I started to get very nervous when he said, ‘It will be very graceful and very elegant,’ and that’s how I found out I would be up in the P51 with Tom flying it!”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is set to hit big screens on July 2.