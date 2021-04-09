Christopher Meloni Says ‘There’s A World Of Possibility’ When It Comes To A Benson And Stabler ‘Law & Order’ Romance

Christopher Meloni has made his long-awaited return to the world “Law & Order” and now says that a romance between fan-favourites Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler isn’t off the table.

“There’s a world of possibility,” the 60-year-old actor teases during a recent interview with People. Meloni played Det. Elliot Stabler for 12 seasons opposite Mariska Hargitay’s Det. Olivia Benson on “Law & Order: SVU” before leaving the series in 2011. Now, he’s once again returned to the fold with the latest franchise spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

Fans have long wished for a romance between the characters, but Stabler was previously married and Benson had her own romances over the years. And no, the desire to see the two former partners become more than just co-workers didn’t go unnoticed by the stars as Meloni explains he and Hargitay “would toy” with the romantic tension between their characters during breaks in filming.

“Obviously, we recognized it when we were together on ‘SVU‘,” he says. “We were always kind of toying with that, leaning into that, teasing with that.”

But Meloni adds there’s still “a lot of ‘splainin to do” in upcoming episodes when it comes to the 10 years Benson and Stabler have spent apart, including having some emotionally difficult conversations.

“I think we’re going to stumble bumble, as I think most human beings do, through complicated areas or difficult terrain, emotional terrain,” Meloni says. “What are the answers? Really, There are no answers right now. And I think that’s the art and the beauty of what we do, the writers get together and they create these connections or circumstances and the actors get to play them out, so I’m excited.”

“Organized Crime” showrunner Ilene Chaiken agrees as she says she’s “just girding myself for the onslaught” from fans.

“No matter what story we wind up telling, I know that there are some folks that are going to want the other story, and we’ll see,” Chaiken adds.