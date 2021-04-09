Busta Rhymes And Mariah Carey Follow ‘I Know What You Want’ With New Duet ‘Where I Belong’

Click to share this via email

Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey have reunited to drop a hot new track almost 20 years after their first duet took the charts by storm.

The music superstars have teamed up to release “Where I Belong” – a follow up to their 2002 hit, “I Know What You Want”.

The video for the new song continues the original story, with Busta and martial artist Michael Jai White attempting to rescue a woman who has been kidnapped by masked men.

Busta took to Instagram to announce the release on Thursday.

The ballad, which features on Busta’s “Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God”, also features a tweaked version of the original beat.