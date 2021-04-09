‘The Wonder Years’: Lee Daniels Shares First Look At New Cast

“The Wonder Years” is getting the reboot treatment at ABC, and filmmaker Lee Daniels has shared the first look at the new cast. The upcoming series, which received a pilot order from the network, will star Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, taking over for Fred Savage, who played the central character, Kevin Arnold, in the original run.

Rounding out the rest of the Williams family is Dulé Hill as Bill, the patriarch who is a music professor by day and a funk musician by night, Saycon Sengbloh as his perceptive and good-humoured wife, Lillian, with Laura Kariuki as Kim, Dean’s confident and popular teenage sister.

First look at The Wonder Years pic.twitter.com/0ERhbyZv44 — Lee Daniels (@leedanielsent) April 8, 2021

The new version written by comedy and TV veteran Saladin K. Patterson will focus on this middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s as Dean is trying to figure out his place at home and the world at large. Described by ABC as “a little insecure, a tad awkward and a bit self-conscious, he is determined to make his mark on the world around him.”