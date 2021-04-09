Kesha Finally Breaks Silence On That Viral And Awkward Encounter With Jerry Seinfeld

Click to share this via email

Kesha is finally reacting to her viral encounter with Jerry Seinfeld.

In a video shared to TikTok on Friday, the “Rainbow” singer, 34, addressed the awkward moment when she tried to hug the “Seinfeld” icon.

In case you missed it, in 2017 Kesha and Seinfeld were both at the same event when she quickly found out the actor is not a fan of hugging. After introducing herself, Kesha asked if she could have a hug.

Seinfeld quickly replied, “No thanks,” not once, but twice.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Flash forward four years later, Kesha relived the moment to the tune of her track “Praying”.

Seinfeld previously poked fun at the encounter on Twitter while posing at a mural in Australia.