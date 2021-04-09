‘Hotel Transylvania’ Reveals Release Date Of Fourth Movie While Debuting New Short Film ‘Monster Pets’

Click to share this via email

“Hotel Transylvania” is back with some furry new additions.

The franchise shared a hilarious new short film titled “Monster Pets” on Friday.

The five-minute movie follows Drac as he attempts to find a suitable companion for his monster puppy, Tinkles.

The release of the short comes after Sony Pictures Animation also revealed that “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” is set to hit theatres this summer.

Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Dracula’s daughter Mavis in the flick.

The actress/singer is also set to executive produce the fourth film.

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” arrives on July 23.