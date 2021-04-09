‘The Talk’ To End Month Long Hiatus With ‘Discussion About Race And Healing’ Following Sharon Osbourne Exit

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Global’s “The Talk” is back, starting Monday.

The hit talk show will return after a month-long hiatus next week, marking the first show since co-host Sharon Osbourne step down.

During the episode, remaining co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will have an important discussion on “race and healing” with diversity, equity, inclusion and justice expert Dr. Donald E. Grant.

RELATED: ‘The Talk’: Sheryl Underwood Reveals She And Sharon Osbourne Haven’t Spoken Since Contentious On-Air Racism Discussion

“‘The Talk’ returns with a discussion about race and healing; expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice Dr. Donald E. Grant will offer advice on how to have these difficult conversations; nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation,” the schedule says.

Life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will also appear.

Last month, Osbourne announced her departure after she made controversial remarks defending Piers Morgan.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Exclaims ‘#TeamSharon’ After Sharon Osbourne’s Departure From ‘The Talk’

Morgan was a topic on “The Talk” after he made racist remarks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Watch “The Talk” on Monday on Global.