Natasha Bedingfield Reacts To Viral TikTok Dance To Her Classic Track ‘Unwritten’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Natasha Bedingfield
Natasha Bedingfield — Photo: Getty Images

Natasha Bedingfield loves being the latest trend on TikTok.

The “Pocketful Of Sunshine” singer reacted to the ongoing trend on the video-sharing platform, where users dance to her iconic track, “Unwritten”.

In the clip, Bedingfield recreated the TikTok dance and loved every minute of it.

The original clip features users @gleefuljhits wearing neon clothing and hats and while Bedingfield didn’t have the bright outfits, she did her best to go along with the trend.

@natashabedingfield

#duet with @gleefuljhits here goes ! 🙀😹 love love loving this dance you did 💛 ❤️ 💜 #fypシ #likeyhop #unwritten @escoupp #likeyop

♬ Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P – Èsco Upp🗣

“Here it goes,” she captioned the clip on TikTok. “🙀😹 love love loving this dance you did.”

Fans loved the video, gathering over 300,000 likes. Lil Nas X even reacted to the video:

“Unwritten” is a classic track on television and movies, most famously it served as the theme song for MTV’s “The Hills”.

Bedingfield recorded a new version of the tune for the rebooted version, “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

