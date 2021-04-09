Natasha Bedingfield Reacts To Viral TikTok Dance To Her Classic Track ‘Unwritten’

Click to share this via email

Natasha Bedingfield loves being the latest trend on TikTok.

The “Pocketful Of Sunshine” singer reacted to the ongoing trend on the video-sharing platform, where users dance to her iconic track, “Unwritten”.

In the clip, Bedingfield recreated the TikTok dance and loved every minute of it.

The original clip features users @gleefuljhits wearing neon clothing and hats and while Bedingfield didn’t have the bright outfits, she did her best to go along with the trend.

“Here it goes,” she captioned the clip on TikTok. “🙀😹 love love loving this dance you did.”

Fans loved the video, gathering over 300,000 likes. Lil Nas X even reacted to the video:

who knew she was caked up like that omg — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 9, 2021

“Unwritten” is a classic track on television and movies, most famously it served as the theme song for MTV’s “The Hills”.

Bedingfield recorded a new version of the tune for the rebooted version, “The Hills: New Beginnings”.