Amanda Seyfried Reveals She’s ‘Campaigning’ To Play Glinda In ‘Wicked’ Movie

Amanda Seyfried is hoping that she’ll soon be “Defying Gravity” in the upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, “Wicked”.

The 35-year-old star revealed her dreams of playing Glinda the Good Witch during an interview with Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast.

“I’ve been campaigning for Wicked for five years,” revealed the “Mank” star, adding, “I’ve never been more ready to hit those notes.”

Admitting that she has already sent a clip of herself singing “Popular” to director Jon M. Chu, Seyfried added, “There’s things that you will always be attached to and want to do, no matter how old you get, but if they still haven’t made ‘Wicked’ by the time I’m 50, then fine I’ll let it go.”

The actress also revealed her choices for who she’d like to play Elphaba, the lead character in the musical.

“For a while it was Anna Kendrick, because I thought that her Elphaba would be really solid, and, you know, I sing the high notes and she can sing, she can be the alto,” she said. “At one point, it was Anne Hathaway, too. She could obviously be Elphaba.”

However, Seyfried’s No.1 choice was a powerhouse vocalist who she previously worked with on “Les Miserables”.

“There’s nobody else like Samantha Barks,” she gushed.” Samantha is my No. 1, I mean, there’s no better singer in the world I think.”