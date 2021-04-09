Elijah Wood Debates With Patrick Schwarzenegger Over ‘Indiana Jones’ Following Phoebe Waller-Bridge Casting News

Click to share this via email

Elijah Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger are having an “Indiana Jones” debate.

The Twitter exchange began just after news broke that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be joining Harrison Ford in the beloved franchise’s upcoming fifth installment. James Mangold has signed on to direct the feature.

In his tweet, Schwarzenegger reposted an article reporting the “Fleabag” star’s casting news, adding the caption, “I love ‘Indiana Jones’ but just not sure about this.”

But Wood quickly challenged the “Midnight Sun” actor, writing, “Not sure about what exactly?”

Adding, “The mighty force of Phoebe Waller-Bridge? The brilliant James Mangold?”

But Schwarzenegger cleared the air, revealing he only meant he was “not sure” about “another film.”

To that, “The Lord of the Rings” actor replied, “Haha. Fair.”

Later he added, “A chance for redemption is hopeful.”

“Indiana Jones 5” is currently set to be released on July 29, 2022.