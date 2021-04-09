Princess Anne, Prince Edward Remember Their Father Prince Philip In Pre-Recorded Interview

Princess Anne and Prince Edward are paying tribute to their father, Prince Philip, after his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday at 99.

In pre-recorded interviews to mark Philip’s death, two of his four children spoke to ITV about the legacy of their dad.

Princess Anne, Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, said that Philip “impact” on the royal family is “fundamental. Without him, it would be completely different.”

“But from the society’s perspective, he’s been able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes which have had such an impact. At the bottom of all that, it’s not about the technology, it’s about the people,” she said.

One of the most talked about technological changes was having a then Princess Elizabeth’s coronation broadcast on TV. He was also Queen Elizabeth’s “strength and stay” behind the scenes after giving up his Royal Navy career when Elizabeth ascended the throne at an early age.

“I’m absolutely sure that was not an easy decision, but it shows a real understanding of the pressures that the Queen was going through and that the best way he could support her was by giving up on his career,” Anne said.

Prince Philip was also a devoted grandfather, putting the needs of his grandsons, Prince Harry and Prince William, first after their mother, Princess Diana died. He even joined them walking in the carriage procession.

“Memory is a strange thing, isn’t it? But I seem to remember him saying, in fact, it was a question of, ‘If you’ll do it, I’ll do it.’ And that was him as a grandfather saying, ‘If you want me to be there, if that’s what you want to do, if you want me to be there, I will be there,'” Anne remembered.

For Prince Edward, it was his parents’ nearly 74 year marriage.

“My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours as well and all the events overseas,” Edward said. “To have someone that you confide in and smile about some things that you couldn’t perhaps smile about in public is very, very important. To be able to share that with somebody is immensely important.”

The youngest of the four siblings spoke about how he would remember his dad, adding, “I probably remember him as any son, hopefully, remembers their father, as someone who was always there, who was always encouraging, but actually never pushing. So, I’m sure along the way, I’ve probably disappointed him in some ways, but I hope in other ways, surprised him.”

He did comment on how he feels Philip has been “unfairly depicted” in some media but pointed out his “fantastic” sense of humour.

“It was always his humour that came through, the twinkle in his eye.”