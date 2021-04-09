Rachel Mac And Bradley Sinclair Compete With Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ On ‘The Voice’

Rachel Mac and Bradley Sinclair earned a standing ovation from all four judges thanks to their duet on the latest Battle Round of “The Voice”.

Viewers will see the performers go head-to-head singing Elton John’s “Your Song” during Monday night’s instalment of the show.

“Honestly, I don’t know how you decide what we just saw there because they were both perfect,” said John Legend after the impressive vocal display.

“You both just gave the best performance we’ve had in the Battle Round,” agreed Nick Jonas, who will ultimately decide who stays and who goes.

“Unfortunately, I have to make a really tough call here,” he continued. “I just want to say you’re both amazing. You both deserve to be in this competition.”

Tune in to “The Voice” on Monday to see which singer goes through.