Carey Mulligan Reveals ‘Weird’ Gift Her Mom Gave Her That She Is Bring To The Oscars

Carey Mulligan might be hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, but then she is off to the Oscars.

The “Promising Young Woman” nominee stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she shared the “weird” gift her mom gave her after her second Oscar nomination.

“Mom came with me last time and actually she’s amazing, she always comes with me when I’m travelling, especially with my children,” Mulligan first said, before explaining that because of the pandemic her mom couldn’t travel with her from England this time around.

But before Mulligan flew over, her mom gave her a pink, heart shaped box with the pink nails Mulligan wore in the film.

“I brought it all the way, it came all the way from England,” she said.

“The last day of filming, I guess, I came home and I was like, watching ‘America’s Ninja Warrior’ and I was on the sofa and I just sort of started ripping them off, cause they had been really annoying,” she said. “And I don’t know, I left them on the side of the sofa or something and my mom was like, ‘Ooh, I’m going to squirrel these away.’”

“It’s coming to the Oscars with me,” she added laughing.

Mulligan hosts “SNL” on April 10 on Global at 11:29 p.m. ET.