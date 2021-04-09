Emmy Rossum Reveals Her Beloved Dog Cinnamon Has Sadly Passed Away

Click to share this via email

Emmy Rossum is mourning the loss of the rescue dog she adopted almost 14 years ago.

Cinnamon, a terrier-Havanese mix, sadly passed away this week.

Rossum took to Instagram on Thursday to pay a heartbreaking tribute to her “best boy”.

“We lost our best friend of nearly 14 years today,” wrote the “Shameless” star.

“He loved eating, sleeping, and travelling. He loved barking at children and eating discarded pizza crusts off the street,” she continued. “He loved being carried and he loved being loved.”

“I will always be his mother,” Rossum added. “He was my best boy.”

Hilary Swank was among thousands of people who shared sympathetic messages beneath the post.

“Ahhhh, so sorry for Cinnamon’s passing 😔,” wrote the “Million Dollar Baby” star.

Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail also own dogs named Sugar and Pepper, as well as a cat called Fiona.