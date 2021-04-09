Aaliyah’s Mom Pays Moving Tribute To DMX

Aaliyah’s mom, Diane Houghton, is paying tribute to DMX after his death.

Aaliyah and the rapper were friends and worked together on “Romeo Must Die”. He then later honoured Aaliyah after her death in 2001 in his music video “Miss You”.

RELATED: Legendary Rapper DMX Dies At 50

“Earl you had and still have a heart of gold. You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!” Houghton wrote on Instagram.

On Friday, DMX, born Earl Simmons, passed away at age 50 after suffering a heart attack due to a suspected drug overdose.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Talks About Feeling ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ Following DMX’s Alleged Overdose: ‘You Ask Yourself, Why Am I Still Here And Others Not?’

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” DMX’s family said in a statement to ET Canada.