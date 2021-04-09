Kate Hudson Gets A ‘Pillow Face’ Using Hilarious Video Filter

Click to share this via email

Kate Hudson has been having fun playing around with image altering filters on Instagram.

The 41-year-old star took to the social media platform on Friday to share a video in which her face looked totally different.

Rather than the natural facial features that Hudson’s fans are used to, the actress boasted hugely exaggerated lips and cheek bones.

“Just let me live guys! Let me LIVE! #nofilter,” she jokingly captioned the video.

Hudson pulled off the dramatic transformation using a popular Instagram filter.

The clip showed her sitting at a table, while someone sitting across from her records.

The person recording then tells Hudson to take her hands off her face and talk.

“Hey, so I’m just trying to figure out what you’re doing,” she says.

The video appears to mock people who use these types of filters regularly to change their appearance online.

“I’ve seen this movie and I hate how it ends,” joked Andy Cohen, who executive produces the “Real Housewives” franchise, in a comment beneath the comical video.