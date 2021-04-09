A Hilary Duff Led ‘Younger’ Spinoff Would Be Like A ‘Female ‘Entourage”

Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the 'Younger' TV Series.

Hilary Duff could be returning to a television near you soon.

“Younger” creator Darren Star is teasing the rumoured spinoff of Duff’s hit show ahead of the finale season.

While still hypothetical, Star said it would be “a totally new universe” with only Duff’s Kelsey.

“The best way to describe it is that it would be a bit of a female ‘Entourage’, with Kelsey as the lead,” he told Variety.

“We’re talking about it. It’s a big question mark whether it’s going to happen,” Star added. “It could be great, but we never know if these things are going to happen until they’re going to happen.”

Duff’s schedule will be easier to work around, however, with the anticipated “Lizzie McGuire” revival falling through on Disney+.

“Sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. … I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves…We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align,” Duff said last year.

The seventh and final season of “Younger” will premiere on April 15.