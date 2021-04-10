Prince William Pulls Out Of BAFTAs Following Death Of Prince Philip

Prince William is cancelling a scheduled appearance at the 2021 BAFTAs following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

This year’s edition of the U.K. award ceremony is set to take place this weekend over two nights; while much of the ceremony will take place virtually, presenters are scheduled to attend the main ceremony on Sunday night in person at Royal Albert Hall.

The Duke of Cambridge is BAFTA’s president, and typically attends with wife Kate Middleton. William was scheduled to take part in a pre-recorded conversation at Saturday night’s craft awards with costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin, which would have discussed the challenges that the pandemic has brought to filmmaking, from their perspective.

The prince was also slated to to give a speech, virtually, during the live award ceremony, which would have celebrated the resiliency of the British film industry.

However, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the prince has dropped out of the awards out of respect for the late Duke of Edinburgh, who was the first BAFTA president.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge will no longer feature in this weekend’s @BAFTA award ceremony because of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 10, 2021

The British Academy paid tribute to Philip in a tweet, recognizing his 60-year association with BAFTA.