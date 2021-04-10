Prince Harry Returning To Britain For Prince Philip’s Funeral, Meghan Markle To Remain In U.S.

Prince Harry has confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be travelling from his new home in California to his native Britain in order to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex will be attending his grandfather’s funeral, ET Canada can confirm.

The prince will be following COVID-19 protocols for travel to and from the U.K., as well as during his time in Britain.

Harry will be making the trip alone, however.

Duchess Meghan — who is expecting the couple’s second child — has made every effort to travel with her husband, but was unfortunately unable to receive medical clearance from her physician.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson likewise confirmed Harry would be returning to the U.K. for the funeral.

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend,” the spokesperson said during a press briefing on Saturday. “The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending.”

On Friday, the Royal Family issued a statement announcing that the Duke of Edinburgh “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Philip via their Archewell Foundation website, with the site being temporarily taken down and replaced with a message honouring the Queen’s husband of 73 years.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” the dedication read. “Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed.”