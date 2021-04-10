Details Of Prince Philip’s Funeral Revealed, Will Take Place April 17

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17.

The news was shared at a press briefing on Saturday, April 10, led by Donal McCabe, communications secretary to The Queen

According to McCabe, the funeral will “celebrate and reflect” Prince Philip’s life of service, with arrangements adapted to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.

The funeral — which will a ceremonial funeral and not a state funeral — will be preceded by eight days of national mourning; Prince Philip will not lie in state.

“Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life,” said McCabe.

The funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to royal protocol, members of the Royal Family will walk behind the coffin, while the Queen will travel to the chapel separately.

Following the service, Philip will be interred in the chapel’s Royal Vault.

Members of the public have been asked not to attend any of the funeral events, and the Royal Family has requested that people don’t flowers and tributes at royal residences, in line with public health advice.

This is a far cry from the original pre-pandemic plan for Philip’s funeral, codenamed Forth Bridge, which would have seen thousands of people in attendance, while hundreds of members of Britain’s armed forces would have lined the streets along with thousands of police officers tasked with crowd control.

McCabe also confirmed that Prince Harry would be flying to London to attend the funeral; his wife, Meghan Markle — who is pregnant with their second child — will not, however, as her doctor has advised her not to travel.