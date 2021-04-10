Demi Lovato Talks ‘Owning My Truth,’ Collaborating With Ariana Grande On ‘Tonight Show’

Demi Lovato paid a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show” on Friday to promote her new docuseries “Dancing With the Devil”.

In the series, Lovato gets candid about the more difficult times in her life, including her 2018 overdose, and Fallon asked her if it felt “odd” to open up to that degree.

“It was challenging, because everything that I went through in that storytelling journey of making a documentary was difficult,” she admitted. “And I had to work through a lot of those things before I actually told the story on camera.”

And while she ultimately found the experience to be “really cathartic, really, really therapeutic,” she recalled watching the doc for the first time to be a fraught experience.

“I had a physical reaction the first time that I watched it like, anxiety attack,” she said. “But it’s been good. And part of, you know, telling my story is taking ownership. And just owning my truth.”

She added: “No matter what people say when they watch it, and whatever people think when they listen to my album [Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over], I am so excited about these two projects and I’m standing in such truth that nothing anyone can say will shake me.”

Lovato also discussed “Met Him Last Night”, her new collab with Ariana Grande, whom she’s known for several years and is “such a fan” of.

For years, she said, “we’ve talked about wanting to do a song together,” which led to Grande writing a song for Lovato.

When Lovato heard the song, as sung by Grande, she thought her voice sounded so “incredible” that she encouraged her to “just stay on it and we can finally do that song we always wanted to do together.”