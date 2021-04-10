Countess Of Wessex Gives Update On How Queen Elizabeth Is Doing

On Saturday, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex went to visit Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

The youngest son of the monarch made the trip the day following Prince Philip’s death at 99 years old.

Upon leaving, Sophie briefly stopped to tell Sky News’ Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills that “the Queen has been amazing.”

Also on Saturday, Prince Charles spoke out for the first time, sharing an emotional message on behalf of the entire family.

“As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow,” Prince Charles said.

Adding, “My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you.”