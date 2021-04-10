Taylor Swift Shares Never-Before-Seen Home Movies In New Lyric Video For ‘The Best Day’

Taylor Swift has just released a new lyric video for her rerecorded version of “The Best Day”, and Swifties are going to love it.

That’s because the new video for “The Best Day” (Taylor’s Version) features previously unseen home videos and family photos taken throughout her life.

The video begins with footage of Swift as a baby, then as a toddler and even as a precocious youngster, singing onstage.

However, the real star of the video is Swift’s mother, Andrea, with the video serving as a tribute to enduring strength of their mother-daughter bond over the years.

Swift opened up about how important her mom has been to her, both personally and professionally, in a 2020 interview with Variety.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Swift explained. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first.”