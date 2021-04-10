Mandy Moore And Taylor Goldsmith Pen Sweet Lullaby For Gus

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s newborn son just got his own lullaby.

On Friday, Moore shared a clip of the song for Gus.

“August Goldsmith, I think it’s time you tried sleeping/ If there’s something you’re needing, we’ll be in the next room/ And if you’re dreaming, oh dream it, dream of mommy and daddy/ Cause it’s way more than likely we’ll be dreaming of you,” Goldsmith sang to the tune of the Eagles’ “Desperado”.

“@taylordawesgoldsmith and I have been singing this song to our little guy since he was a 🥜 in my 🤰. Side note- you have the best dad, Gus,” Moore captioned her post.

“How tender and adorable!” Moore’s “This Is Us” co-star Chrissy Metz commented.

On Saturday, Moore celebrated her 37th birthday.

“It’s this Supermom’s birthday today. The nucleus of the family. The one who knows exactly what she wants our future to look like and then makes it a reality. The one who is mothering a 7 week old, is back working again, and somehow still makes each of her animals feel individually loved and looked after. Love becomes a bigger word every day I’m in your orbit. I love you more than I know how to say,” said in a tribute to Moore.

Goldsmith and Moore welcomed their first child on Feb. 20.