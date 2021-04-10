British ‘Big Brother’ Star Nikki Grahame Dead At 38

By Brent Furdyk.

Nikki Grahame
Nikki Grahame — CPImages

Nikki Grahame, a fan favourite contestant on the U.K. edition of “Big Brother”, has passed away at age 38.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement from her rep.

“Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9 April 2021,” the statement reads. “Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

Graham had been receiving treatment for an eating disorder at a specialized clinic, after friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her treatment.

“Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely,” reads a statement on the page.

Grahame first came to the attention of viewers when she appeared on the seventh series of the U.K version of “Big Brother “in 2006. She subsequently appeared on “Ultimate Big Brother” in 2010.

Grahame had candidly addressed her eating disorder, discussing her struggles with anorexia nervosa in her two books, 2009’s Dying to Be Thin and 2012’s Fragile.

Canadian TV viewers met Grahame in 2016 when she was one of two international “Big Brother” players to appear as “wildcard” contestants during the fourth season of “Big Brother Canada”.

“Big Brother Canada” host Arisa Cox was among those to pay tribute on social media.

