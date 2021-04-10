British ‘Big Brother’ Star Nikki Grahame Dead At 38

Nikki Grahame, a fan favourite contestant on the U.K. edition of “Big Brother”, has passed away at age 38.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement from her rep.

“Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9 April 2021,” the statement reads. “Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

Graham had been receiving treatment for an eating disorder at a specialized clinic, after friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her treatment.

“Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely,” reads a statement on the page.

RELATED: A ‘Big Brother Canada’ First: Viewers Vote For International Fan-Favourite Wildcard

Grahame first came to the attention of viewers when she appeared on the seventh series of the U.K version of “Big Brother “in 2006. She subsequently appeared on “Ultimate Big Brother” in 2010.

Grahame had candidly addressed her eating disorder, discussing her struggles with anorexia nervosa in her two books, 2009’s Dying to Be Thin and 2012’s Fragile.

Canadian TV viewers met Grahame in 2016 when she was one of two international “Big Brother” players to appear as “wildcard” contestants during the fourth season of “Big Brother Canada”.

“Big Brother Canada” host Arisa Cox was among those to pay tribute on social media.

HEARTBROKEN to hear this devastating news that the incredible force of nature that is Nikki Grahame has passed away. We messaged some love to each other just a few weeks ago and I cannot believe this is happening. We love you Nikki 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/GGY286uBz4 — Arisa Cox (@arisacox) April 10, 2021

Our hearts break for the loss of Nikki Grahame. Nikki will forever be a beloved part of the Big Brother family. Rest in peace. ♥ pic.twitter.com/ou4U4UVOA8 — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) April 10, 2021

I've just heard the news about Nikki Grahame. No numbers will ever match her loss. I have so much to say but too heartbroken to go there. I love you. My heart goes out to her family & close friends. Please if you're struggling we at @SeedSupportUK are here & will fight for you🌱 pic.twitter.com/DzzVPn3e3b — Gemma Oaten (@gemmaoaten) April 10, 2021

The last time I saw Nikki Grahame was in London. She rearranged her schedule to make time for me. We went to her favourite place, where everyone knew and loved her, so everything was on the house. We drank, danced, and talked about Big Brother. I’ll never forget her kind spirit. pic.twitter.com/04HunMianS — Peter Brown (@alsopeterbrown) April 10, 2021

I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl x❤️❤️❤️💔 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 10, 2021