Taylor Swift Went ‘Line By Line’ Over ‘Fearless’ Making Changes For The Rerelease

Taylor Swift is sharing how she created her newest album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Fresh off the release of the new version of her 2008 album, Swift spoke about how she went over each line to see how to improve.

“In terms of production, I really wanted to stay very loyal to the initial melodies that I had thought of for these songs,” Swift told People TV.

“And so we really did go in and try to create a ‘the same but better’ version. We kept all the same parts that I initially dreamed up for these songs. But if there was any way that we could improve upon the sonic quality, we did.”

Swift said that her experiences over the last 10 years also had an influence.

“We just kind of took all the knowledge that we’ve acquired over decades of playing this music and applied that to it,” she continued. “But yeah, I did go in line by line and listen to every single vocal and think, you know, what are my inflections here. If I can improve upon it, I did. But I really did want this to be very true to what I initially thought of and what I had initially written. But better. Obviously.”

The album included six songs that were never heard before from the vault in addition to the original tracks.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) shot up the U.S. Apple Music Charts to No. 1 and became the first female country album to do so.