George Clooney Poses With Cardboard Cutout Of Himself

Forget a cardboard cutout of George Clooney when you can have the real deal.

On Friday, the star was headed to Ipswich, Massachusetts to film a few scenes for “The Tender Bar” when he came across a cardboard cutout of himself.

Clooney arrived at Marcorelle’s Fine Wine and Beer, only to discover the advertisement for his Casamigos Tequila.

“He came in, and we have two big cutouts in the store of him, and he actually took a photo with his cutout,” manager Leah Smith told People while sharing the picture. “He was very nice. He was an incredibly nice guy. Everyone had only good words to say about him.”

Co-star Ben Affleck was also there for filming but didn’t come inside.

It isn’t the first time Clooney has been spotted by local while filming. Earlier this week the Ashby Police Department shared a photo of Clooney and one of their officers.

“Who is that masked man? That’s right, the one and only, Ashby PD’s own, Officer Brian Vautour. Also pictured is some guy named George something or other…………….Only kidding Mr. Clooney,” they joked.