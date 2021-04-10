Gigi Gorgeous Comes Out ‘For The Fourth Time’ As Pansexual

Gigi Gorgeous is discussing her sexuality in a new video.

Gorgeous is coming out “for the fourth time” and “for the last time” as pansexual.

“I came out as gay before I transitioned. I came out as transgender and then I came out as gay again,” the social media star said. “Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favourite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it.”

Gorgeous’ spouse, Nats Getty, came out as transgender and non-binary in January.

“Since then, I have gotten married to that same person, who has since transitioned,” she added. “It was actually through my husband Nats that this kind of was unlocked inside of me. It’s always been there, this girl has always been inside of me, but it took this stage of my life really to open up, and I’m ready to share this with you guys.”

“Over the years, I’ve realized that I didn’t fall in love with Nats because of his gender. I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual. I’d heard that term before, I knew a few friends that identified as that. It never really stuck with me, I never really got it. I mean, I understood it for them, but could never see myself as pansexual.”

To Gorgeous, being pansexual is “falling in love with the soul of somebody.”

“I feel like just me. Being pansexual, coming out as this, I just feel like Gigi. I’m like Gigi-sexual,” she joked.