Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson, Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite For ‘Josie And The Pussycats’ Anniversary

“Josie And The Pussycats” are back together.

Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson and Rachael Leigh Cook had a virtual reunion to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

“I’m thrilled that people have continued to watch our movie and that it’s only somehow gained steam over the years,” Cook said. “That’s incredibly cool.”

“Especially because I think it was way ahead of its time,” Dawson added. “You watch it now, and it so resonates with the moment that we’re in, but at the time, I think it was hard for people to totally appreciate the satire that it was.”

Despite the film not performing well right after its 2001 release, it has since become a cult classic.

“I can’t tell you how many places I’ve gone and they’re like, ‘My favourite movie that you’ve done is Josie and the Pussycats,'” Reid said. “It means so much to me how much they love it, because it meant so much to us. When we made this film, we had the best time ever.”

Reid recently echoed those sentiments in an interview with TooFab.

“I feel like if it came out now, it would be huge,” she said.

Reid called the film “ahead of its time,” adding, “It’s my favourite movie I’ve done.”