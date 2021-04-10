Resurfaced Clip Shows Gabrielle Union Talking About DMX’s Love Of ‘Golden Girls’

In the aftermath of DMX’s death, a number of stories and anecdotes of the rapper have been shared.

One of those came from Gabrielle Union, who recalled DMX’s love of “Golden Girls” in a resurfaced clip.

Union was on an episode of “Hot Ones” in 2017 when she told Sean Evans about learning about his love of the show while they filmed “Cradle 2 The Grave”.

“He watches it in his trailer,” Union said while explaining she would be tasked with getting him after a dog biting incident and she’s a “dog person.”

“And he’d be like ‘Gab, have a drink, going to watch the ‘Golden Girls’, this s**t is funny,'” Union said in her best impression.

“We would have a Heiniken, sometimes a little Crown and watch the ‘Golden Girls’ and he would laugh hysterically.”

According to Union, those working on the film also wanted her to speak with DMX about B-Roll since they were afraid of him.

“You know you doesn’t care about the cinematography? F**kin’ DMX,” she added laughing.