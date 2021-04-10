Beyoncé Goes Glam While Celebrating 13th Anniversary With Jay-Z

Click to share this via email

Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently celebrated their 13th anniversary and jetted off to Las Vegas to celebrate.

The couple set off on their private plane, but Beyoncé gave her fans a sneak peek at the trip, including her Alessandra Rich tweed short shorts, blazer and red satin shoes. Of course, there was no shortage of jewels with an impressive necklace, earrings, sunglasses and a jewelled clutch.

Jay-Z did make an appearance in one of her photo sets as the two got silly for the camera.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s actual wedding anniversary was on April 4.

The two are parents to Blue Ivy, 9, and twins, Rumi and Sir, 3.