Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Celebrates Her Birthday And Their ‘Cute Little Family’

Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend is sending her birthday wishes.

On Friday, Stewart turned 31 with the help of screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

“Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off,” Meyer wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of Stewart and their dog.

Meyer and Stewart were first linked in August 2019, but actually met six years before.

Stewart did previously told Howard Stern she “can’t f**kin wait” to propose.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she added. “I can’t say right now because she’ll find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think … I think it’s pretty undeniable.”